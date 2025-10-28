Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cabinet approves Terms of Reference of 8th Central Pay Commission

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today approved the Terms of Reference of 8th Central Pay Commission. The Commission will comprise of one Chairperson; One Member (Part Time) and one Member-Secretary. It will make its recommendations within 18 months of the date of its constitution. It may consider, if necessary, sending interim reports on any of the matters as and when the recommendations are finalized. While making the recommendations the Commission will keep in view the economic conditions in the country and the need for fiscal prudence. It will ensure that adequate resources are available for developmental expenditure and welfare measures.

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

