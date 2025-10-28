Vodafone Idea Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Bata India Ltd, Supreme Industries Ltd, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd and Time Technoplast Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 October 2025.
Bata India Ltd, Supreme Industries Ltd, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd and Time Technoplast Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 October 2025.
Vodafone Idea Ltd lost 5.11% to Rs 9.48 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 813.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 786.3 lakh shares in the past one month.
Bata India Ltd tumbled 5.01% to Rs 1111.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8476 shares in the past one month.
Supreme Industries Ltd crashed 4.56% to Rs 3818.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12901 shares in the past one month.
Also Read
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd pared 4.06% to Rs 222.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.44 lakh shares in the past one month.
Time Technoplast Ltd dropped 4.02% to Rs 207.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 60742 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45998 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content