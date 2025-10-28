Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 03:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vodafone Idea Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Vodafone Idea Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Bata India Ltd, Supreme Industries Ltd, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd and Time Technoplast Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 October 2025.

Bata India Ltd, Supreme Industries Ltd, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd and Time Technoplast Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 October 2025.

Vodafone Idea Ltd lost 5.11% to Rs 9.48 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 813.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 786.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Bata India Ltd tumbled 5.01% to Rs 1111.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8476 shares in the past one month.

Supreme Industries Ltd crashed 4.56% to Rs 3818.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12901 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Steel

Jindal, Tata Steel rally up to 4%, near record highs; JSW Steel at new high

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 500 pts; SMIDs dip; gold, silver prices fall as MCX resumes trading

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

All 32 flights operating from Vizag Airport cancelled due to Cyclone Montha

flights, planes

12 people feared dead after small plane crashes in Kenya's Kwale region

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi

Law and order has collapsed in Bihar ahead of polls, says Tejashwi Yadav

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd pared 4.06% to Rs 222.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Time Technoplast Ltd dropped 4.02% to Rs 207.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 60742 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45998 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Suraj Estate Developers soars after strong Q2 results

Suraj Estate Developers soars after strong Q2 results

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Yen steadies near 152 per dollar, all eyes on BOJ policy moves

Yen steadies near 152 per dollar, all eyes on BOJ policy moves

SEBI issues proposal to standardize mutual fund KYC and folio opening norms

SEBI issues proposal to standardize mutual fund KYC and folio opening norms

KPI Green Energy receives charging approval for 40.96 MW renewable energy projects

KPI Green Energy receives charging approval for 40.96 MW renewable energy projects

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAmazon Mass LayoffThamma Box Office Collection Stocks To Buy TodayCyclone Montha NewsUS Visa NewsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon