EC to begin second phase of voter list revision in 12 states and UTs; final roll on Feb 7

The revision exercise will cover Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Goa, Kerala, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep. The phase will encompass nearly 51 crore voters.
The printing of enumeration forms and training of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will begin immediately and continue till November 3, while the enumeration phase will run until December 4. The draft electoral rolls are set to be published on December 9, followed by a claims and objections window that will remain open until January 8, 2026. Hearings and verification processes will take place between December 9 and January 31, 2026.
During this period, voter lists in the 12 States and UTs will remain frozen. BLOs will distribute Unique Enumeration Forms to currently registered voters, which include their existing details. Voters whose names appeared in the 2003 electoral roll will not be required to submit any additional documents.
The Election Commissions SIR initiative aims to ensure accuracy and inclusivity in electoral rolls ahead of upcoming polls, strengthening the integrity of the democratic process.
