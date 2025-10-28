Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
EC to begin second phase of voter list revision in 12 states and UTs; final roll on Feb 7

Image

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
The Election Commission of India (ECI) will conduct the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across 12 States and Union Territories, with the final voter list scheduled for publication on February 7, 2026.

The revision exercise will cover Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Goa, Kerala, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep. The phase will encompass nearly 51 crore voters.

The printing of enumeration forms and training of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will begin immediately and continue till November 3, while the enumeration phase will run until December 4. The draft electoral rolls are set to be published on December 9, followed by a claims and objections window that will remain open until January 8, 2026. Hearings and verification processes will take place between December 9 and January 31, 2026.

 

During this period, voter lists in the 12 States and UTs will remain frozen. BLOs will distribute Unique Enumeration Forms to currently registered voters, which include their existing details. Voters whose names appeared in the 2003 electoral roll will not be required to submit any additional documents.

The Election Commissions SIR initiative aims to ensure accuracy and inclusivity in electoral rolls ahead of upcoming polls, strengthening the integrity of the democratic process.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Vodafone Idea Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Suraj Estate Developers soars after strong Q2 results

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Yen steadies near 152 per dollar, all eyes on BOJ policy moves

SEBI issues proposal to standardize mutual fund KYC and folio opening norms

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

