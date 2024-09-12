Cabinet approves universal health coverage for senior citizens under Ayushman Bharat

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the decision following the Cabinet meeting in Delhi. The scheme will provide free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh per year to eligible senior citizens, benefiting an estimated 4.5 crore families and approximately 6 crore individuals.

Senior citizens who qualify will be issued a new, distinct card under AB PM-JAY. Those already covered under the scheme will receive an additional top-up cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per year. Individuals aged 70 and above who are not currently covered under AB PM-JAY will be eligible for a cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per year on a family basis.

The Union Cabinet has approved the extension of Ayushman Bharat PM Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) benefits to all senior citizens aged 70 and above, regardless of their income.