Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Hindustan Petroleum approves investment of Rs 2,212 cr in Visakh Raipur Pipeline Project

Board of Hindustan Petroleum approves investment of Rs 2,212 cr in Visakh Raipur Pipeline Project

Image

Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 8:16 PM IST
At meeting held on 11 September 2024
The Board of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation at its meeting held on 11 September 2024 has approved the following -
1. Approval of Visakh Raipur Pipeline Project Investment
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Approval for construction of Pipeline from Visakh to Raipur and allied facilities including Depot at Kantabanji at an estimated cost of Rs.2212 Crore. This project is expected to provide strategic advantage for evacuation of products for the expanded capacity of Visakh Refinery after implementation of Visakh Refinery Modernisation Project in optimizing placement costs and enable product movements to eastern, central and northern parts of the country.
 
2. Visakh Refinery Modernization Project (VRMP) revision in Cost and completion schedule
Revision in the cost of VRMP to Rs. 30,609 crore with a mechanical completion by October 2024. The major units of VRMP are already commissioned and the Resid Upgradation facility will be commissioned shortly. With the completion of the VRMP Project, Visakh Refinery will operate to its full capacity of 15 MMTPA including bottom upgradation facilities.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

China Russia flag

Could combine potential with China if face threat from US, says Russia

Ayushman Bharat

LIVE news: Centre extends Ayushman Bharat coverage to seniors over 70

Tata Steel, Tata

Tata Steel, UK govt sign GBP 500 mn grant contract for Port Talbot project

JPMorgan, JP Morgan bank india

US banks share fall on warnings of slower-than-anticipated recovery

fund raising

SSY: Attractive scheme for girl child provided you don't mind lock-in

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayTata Motors sharesKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon