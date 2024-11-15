Cambridge Technology Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 28.96 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.08% to Rs 43.05 croreNet Loss of Cambridge Technology Enterprises reported to Rs 28.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 1.08% to Rs 43.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 43.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales43.0543.52 -1 OPM %-54.61-2.30 -PBDT-25.66-1.54 -1566 PBT-28.35-3.99 -611 NP-28.96-3.79 -664
