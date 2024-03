The company said, "While we continue serving our 15+ clients from our current facility at GIFT city, the new office will be unveiled soon with our expanded staff."

CAMS has received the certificate of approval from the Development Commissioner, GIFT SEZ, Gandhinagar to start operations from its new facility at Brigade International Finance Centre in GIFT City, Gujarat.