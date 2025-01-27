Canara Bank consolidated net profit rises 11.19% in the December 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 7.93% to Rs 30750.73 croreNet profit of Canara Bank rose 11.19% to Rs 4214.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3790.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 7.93% to Rs 30750.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 28492.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income30750.7328492.24 8 OPM %65.0457.88 -PBDT5514.555008.59 10 PBT5514.555008.59 10 NP4214.163790.21 11
