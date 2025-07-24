Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 04:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Canara Bank gains after Q1 PAT climbs 22% YoY to Rs 4,752.03 cr

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Canara Bank rallied 5.61% to Rs 113.85 after the bank's standalone net profit jumped 21.68% to Rs 4,752.03 crore on 11.88% increase in total income to Rs 38,063.31 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 6,202.03 crore in Q1 FY26, marking an 16.27% increase from Rs 5,333.80 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Net interest income (NII) declined 1.71% to Rs 9,009 crore as on 30 June 2025 as compared with Rs 9,166 crore as on 30 June 2024. Operating profit stood at Rs 8,554 crore in Q1 FY26, up 12.32% YoY.

 

Total domestic deposits rose 8.74% to Rs 13,38,742 crore as on 30 June 2025 as compared with Rs 12,31,184 crore as of 30 June 2024.

Global gross advance jumped 12.42% to Rs 10,96,329 crore as on 30 June 2025 as compared with Rs 9,75,183 as on 30 June 2024.

Retail, Agriculture, MSME (RAM) credit increased by 14.90% YoY to Rs 6,30,900 crore as of 30 June 2025.

The Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) ratio improved to 2.69% as of June 2025, compared to 2.94% in March 2025 and 4.14% in June 2024.

Similarly, the Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) ratio declined to 0.63% as of June 2025, down from 0.70% in March 2025 and 1.24% in June 2024.

The Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) improved to 93.17% as of June 2025, up from 92.70% in March 2025 and 89.22% in June 2024.

The capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) stood at 16.52% as at June 2025. Out of which CET1 is 12.29%, Tier-I is 14.58% and Tier-II is 1.94%.

Canara Bank is a public sector bank in India. As of 30 June 2025, the bank operates 9,861 branches, including 3,143 rural, 2,903 semi-urban, 1,951 urban and 1,864 metro branches. It also operates 7,907 ATMs and has four overseas branches in London, New York, Dubai, and IBU GIFT City.

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

