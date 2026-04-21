Canara Bank soars 1.07%

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 144.27, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 43.32% in last one year as compared to a 1.54% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.93% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Canara Bank is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 144.27, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 24539.15. The Sensex is at 79191.47, up 0.85%. Canara Bank has risen around 11.35% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has risen around 11.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56582.35, up 1.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 94.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 253.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 144.62, up 1.08% on the day. Canara Bank is up 43.32% in last one year as compared to a 1.54% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.93% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 6.58 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.