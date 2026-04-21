ICICI Bank Ltd spurts 2.01%

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1383.5, up 2.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.33% in last one year as compared to a 1.54% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.93% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

ICICI Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1383.5, up 2.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 24539.15. The Sensex is at 79191.47, up 0.85%. ICICI Bank Ltd has risen around 13.15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 11.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56582.35, up 1.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 99.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 216.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1385.6, up 2.09% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd is down 2.33% in last one year as compared to a 1.54% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.93% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 19.37 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.