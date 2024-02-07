Sensex (    %)
                        
Cantabil Retail India standalone net profit declines 10.58% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales rise 7.47% to Rs 174.45 crore
Net profit of Cantabil Retail India declined 10.58% to Rs 24.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 26.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 7.47% to Rs 174.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 162.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales174.45162.32 7 OPM %30.9034.16 -PBDT47.5449.94 -5 PBT30.9436.17 -14 NP24.1026.95 -11
First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

