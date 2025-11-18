Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 05:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
BMW Ventures bags Rs 4-cr order from leading PSU

BMW Ventures bags Rs 4-cr order from leading PSU

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

BMW Ventures said that it has secured an order worth Rs 4.53 crore from a leading public sector undertaking (PSU) for the supply of structural steel.

The order involves the supply, fabrication, and coating of structural steel (PEB), to be delivered within 12 weeks from the date of the purchase order.

As per the payment terms, the company will receive 5% of the consideration in advance, with the balance payable after installation.

The company cannot disclose the name of the customer on account of confidentiality.

BMW Ventures is engaged in trading and distribution of steel products, tractor engines, and spare parts, as well as manufacturing PVC pipes, roll forming, pre-engineered buildings (PEB), and steel girders. The companys standalone net profit jumped 12.5% to Rs 7.11 crore on 6.18% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 501.85 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

 

The counter rose 0.67% to settle at Rs 71.84 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

