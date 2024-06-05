Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Capital Goods shares fall

Image

Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Capital Goods stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Capital Goods index falling 223.53 points or 0.34% at 64605.78 at 13:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 2.98%), Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (down 2.43%),Praj Industries Ltd (down 1.66%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 1.62%),Thermax Ltd (down 1.55%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 1.35%), AIA Engineering Ltd (down 1.19%), Schaeffler India Ltd (down 0.71%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 0.65%), and Timken India Ltd (down 0.53%).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
On the other hand, Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 5.25%), Polycab India Ltd (up 4.82%), and GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.62%) moved up.
At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 1081.66 or 2.41% at 46040.14.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 497.88 points or 3.58% at 14387.49.
The Nifty 50 index was up 553.65 points or 2.53% at 22438.15.
The BSE Sensex index was up 1663.01 points or 2.31% at 73742.06.
On BSE,2358 shares were trading in green, 1385 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRahul GandhiGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon