Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Capital Goods stocks rise

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Capital Goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index increasing 269.46 points or 0.39% at 69907.42 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 6.04%), Praj Industries Ltd (up 2.57%),Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (up 2.09%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 1.8%),Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 1.77%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Finolex Cables Ltd (up 1.48%), SKF India Ltd (up 1.47%), Timken India Ltd (up 1.33%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.32%), and V-Guard Industries Ltd (up 1.08%).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
On the other hand, ABB India Ltd (down 0.98%), Elgi Equipments Ltd (down 0.75%), and CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 0.75%) turned lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 255.02 or 0.34% at 74915.43.
The Nifty 50 index was down 78.35 points or 0.34% at 22809.8.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 119.98 points or 0.25% at 47553.21.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 15 points or 0.1% at 14739.37.
On BSE,1560 shares were trading in green, 1481 were trading in red and 95 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayNMDC Share PriceCyclone RemalICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon