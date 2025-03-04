Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 10:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods shares gain

Image

Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Capital Goods index rising 372.02 points or 0.66% at 56455.59 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Bharat Dynamics Ltd (up 3.8%), Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 3.69%),Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 3.62%),Schaeffler India Ltd (up 3.48%),Inox Wind Ltd (up 3.19%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 2.57%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 2.47%), Finolex Cables Ltd (up 2.44%), Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 2.15%), and Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 2.07%).

On the other hand, LMW Ltd (down 1.88%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (down 1.5%), and Cummins India Ltd (down 0.91%) moved lower.

 

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 374.6 or 0.88% at 43154.31.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 23.23 points or 0.17% at 13402.79.

Also Read

Justin Trudeau, Donald Trump

LIVE news updates: Canada announces retaliatory tariffs on US, starting Tuesday

Domestic markets on Wednesday entered correction territory, with the benchmark Nifty and the broader market indices — Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 — declining more than 10 per cent from their all-time highs.

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off lows, down 200 pts; Nifty tests 22050; Mid, smallcaps turn positive

ICAI CA Results 2025

ICAI CA Foundation, Inter Results 2025: Scorecards to be out today

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

Oil ministry seeks $2.81 bn in gas migration case, says Reliance Industries

India vs Australia Playing 11 news today

Champions Trophy SF, IND vs AUS Playing 11: What will be XIs of both teams?

The Nifty 50 index was down 77.9 points or 0.35% at 22041.4.

The BSE Sensex index was down 292.5 points or 0.4% at 72793.44.

On BSE,1967 shares were trading in green, 1253 were trading in red and 157 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Industrials shares gain

Industrials shares gain

Oil India Ltd Slips 3.54%, BSE Oil & Gas index Shed 2.03%

Oil India Ltd Slips 3.54%, BSE Oil & Gas index Shed 2.03%

Pound Speculative Longs Hold At Highest Since September 2023

Pound Speculative Longs Hold At Highest Since September 2023

Marginal Rise In US Dollar Net Speculative Long Position

Marginal Rise In US Dollar Net Speculative Long Position

INR hovers around 82.90 per US dollar mark

INR hovers around 82.90 per US dollar mark

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayBank Holiday in MarchLatest News LIVEDelhi Air Quality TodayNAPS Global India IPOBalaji Phosphates IPOWhat are Capital Gains Tax
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon