Marginal Rise In US Dollar Net Speculative Long Position

Net long positions by large currency market speculators in the US dollar futures have moved slightly up, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of 2083 contracts in the data reported through February 27, 2024. This was a marginal weekly rise of 537 net contracts and the speculative long position is just off its lowest level in around two and half years.