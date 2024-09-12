Business Standard
Metal shares rise

Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 10:51 AM IST
Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Metal index rising 401.27 points or 1.31% at 31114.98 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Metal index, NMDC Ltd (up 2.27%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.59%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.55%),Vedanta Ltd (up 1.44%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.41%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.28%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.1%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 1.08%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.79%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.24%).
On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.01%), moved lower.
 
At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 291.85 or 0.52% at 56439.47.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 125.65 points or 0.75% at 16810.1.
The Nifty 50 index was up 91.5 points or 0.37% at 25009.95.

Brigade Group launches its first BuzzWorks center in Hyderabad

Adani Ports signs concession agreement with Deendayal Port Authority

Nippon India Mutual Fund launches Nippon India Nifty 500 Momentum 50 Index Fund

Barometers trade with decent gains; metal shares shine

Tata Steel signs 500 million Grant Funding Agreement with UK Govt.

The BSE Sensex index was up 307.28 points or 0.38% at 81830.44.
On BSE,2127 shares were trading in green, 930 were trading in red and 129 were unchanged.
First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

