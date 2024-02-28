Capital Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 2.37% in the December 2023 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 15.55% to Rs 204.15 crore

Net profit of Capital Small Finance Bank rose 2.37% to Rs 28.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 28.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Total Operating Income rose 15.55% to Rs 204.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 176.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.204.15176.6867.0465.5438.4537.2938.4537.2928.9328.26