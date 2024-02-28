Capital Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 2.37% in the December 2023 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 15.55% to Rs 204.15 croreNet profit of Capital Small Finance Bank rose 2.37% to Rs 28.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 28.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Total Operating Income rose 15.55% to Rs 204.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 176.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Total Operating Income204.15176.68 16 OPM %67.0465.54 -PBDT38.4537.29 3 PBT38.4537.29 3 NP28.9328.26 2
