Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Capital Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 2.37% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Total Operating Income rise 15.55% to Rs 204.15 crore
Net profit of Capital Small Finance Bank rose 2.37% to Rs 28.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 28.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Total Operating Income rose 15.55% to Rs 204.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 176.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Total Operating Income204.15176.68 16 OPM %67.0465.54 -PBDT38.4537.29 3 PBT38.4537.29 3 NP28.9328.26 2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Fincare Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 227.35% in the December 2023 quarter

Suryoday Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 217.01% in the December 2023 quarter

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Jana Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 12.82% in the December 2023 quarter

Punjab &amp; Sind Bank standalone net profit declines 69.37% in the December 2023 quarter

Benchmarks rebounds after early dip, Nifty ends near 22,200

INR Stays Range Bounds; Key US Data Eyed

NSE SME IPO of Purv Flexipack subscribed 38.32 times

Hong Kong Market gains 0.94%

Exicom Telesystems IPO subscribed 10.01 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LivePankaj Udhas DeathRajya Sabha polls LIVECrakk Box Office Collection Day 4Gold Price TodayBade Miyan Chote MiyanBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon