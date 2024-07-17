Capital Trade Links standalone net profit rises 97.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.47% to Rs 6.48 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Capital Trade Links rose 97.04% to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.47% to Rs 6.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.6.487.0862.9668.223.851.963.841.952.661.35