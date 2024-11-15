Capital Trust standalone net profit declines 54.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.98% to Rs 24.90 croreNet profit of Capital Trust declined 54.90% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.98% to Rs 24.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales24.9019.01 31 OPM %21.1611.26 -PBDT0.390.79 -51 PBT0.310.69 -55 NP0.230.51 -55
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content