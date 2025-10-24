Shanthi Gears standalone net profit declines 16.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.94% to Rs 131.91 croreNet profit of Shanthi Gears declined 16.07% to Rs 21.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 14.94% to Rs 131.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 155.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales131.91155.08 -15 OPM %20.1022.03 -PBDT32.4637.53 -14 PBT28.6834.30 -16 NP21.5125.63 -16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content