Friday, October 24, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC consolidated net profit declines 0.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC consolidated net profit declines 0.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Sales rise 8.75% to Rs 461.32 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC declined 0.42% to Rs 241.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 242.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.75% to Rs 461.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 424.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales461.32424.21 9 OPM %61.2559.04 -PBDT326.44344.88 -5 PBT315.60335.09 -6 NP241.32242.34 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jupiter Infomedia reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Jupiter Infomedia reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Shanthi Gears standalone net profit declines 16.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Shanthi Gears standalone net profit declines 16.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Vinyas Innovative Technologies receives Rs 33-cr purchase order

Vinyas Innovative Technologies receives Rs 33-cr purchase order

Premier Energies, Syrma SGS climb on Rs 170 crore KSolare deal

Premier Energies, Syrma SGS climb on Rs 170 crore KSolare deal

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd slips for fifth straight session

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon