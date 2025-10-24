Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC consolidated net profit declines 0.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.75% to Rs 461.32 croreNet profit of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC declined 0.42% to Rs 241.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 242.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.75% to Rs 461.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 424.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales461.32424.21 9 OPM %61.2559.04 -PBDT326.44344.88 -5 PBT315.60335.09 -6 NP241.32242.34 0
