Vinyas Innovative Technologies receives Rs 33-cr purchase order

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Vinyas Innovative Technologies announced that it has received purchase orders worth Rs 33.15 crore from a domestic customer.

According to an exchange filing, the orders are for the manufacture and supply of PCBA and are scheduled to be executed over six months.

The company clarified that none of its promoters, promoter group, or group companies have any interest in the order, and the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

Vinyas Innovative Technologies specializes in design, engineering, and electronics manufacturing services, catering to global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and original design manufacturers (ODMs) in the electronics sector. Its key product is printed circuit boards (PCBs).

 

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit surged 26.5% to Rs 19.42 crore on a 25% rise in revenue to Rs 396.64 crore in FY25 over FY24.

The counter shed 0.76% to Rs 1,210 on the NSE.

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

