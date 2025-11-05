Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 18.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.54% to Rs 534.04 croreNet profit of Caplin Point Laboratories rose 18.08% to Rs 154.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 130.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.54% to Rs 534.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 483.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales534.04483.10 11 OPM %35.4234.08 -PBDT219.40185.22 18 PBT201.00168.46 19 NP154.45130.80 18
