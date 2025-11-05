Andhra Sugars consolidated net profit rises 639.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.07% to Rs 597.46 croreNet profit of Andhra Sugars rose 639.14% to Rs 32.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.07% to Rs 597.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 528.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales597.46528.42 13 OPM %9.223.88 -PBDT61.9926.87 131 PBT41.376.75 513 NP32.674.42 639
