BEML consolidated net profit declines 5.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.41% to Rs 839.09 croreNet profit of BEML declined 5.88% to Rs 48.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 51.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.41% to Rs 839.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 859.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales839.09859.84 -2 OPM %8.728.48 -PBDT70.3172.05 -2 PBT50.3054.74 -8 NP48.0351.03 -6
