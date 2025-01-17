Hero MotoCorp showcases its new range of products at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Hero MotoCorp showcased a range of new products and technologies at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Hero MotoCorp's pavilion at the show reinforces its commitment to establishing India as a global innovation hub, furthering the vision of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and providing world-class mobility solutions.
At the forefront of the showcase was a new range of exciting vehicles, alongside new-age customer-experience solutions and technological advancements.
Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said, At Bharat Mobility 2025, Hero MotoCorp proudly showcased a dynamic and diverse line-up that reflects our vision for the future of mobility. From premium motorcycles and scooters to cutting-edge sustainable solutions, we are redefining mobility to meet the aspirations of a Viksit Bharat and a rapidly
evolving global audience.
Today two of our premium brands, Xtreme and Xpulse, have become even stronger. We have fortified our presence in the 125cc scooter segment and also ventured into the 160cc category with a Maxi Scooter. The launch of these new models on the back of an already strong portfolio, will further boost our growth journey as we enter the next fiscal. Strengthening it's position as a global powerhouse, Hero MotoCorp remains committed to driving progress, delivering worldclass products, and contributing to a cleaner, greener, and more inclusive future for all.
Xtreme 250R
Xpulse 210
Xoom 160
Xoom 125Prices
Rs. 1,79,900/-
Rs. 1,75,800/-
Rs. 1,48,500/-
Rs. 86,900/-Availability
Hero Premia
Hero Premia
Hero Premia
Hero Dealerships
Bookings for all four products will start from February 2025, and deliveries will commence from March 2025 onwards.
