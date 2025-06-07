Capri Global Capital launches auto pay facility for gold loans

The Smart Auto Pay feature offers customers a hassle-free and secure repayment experience by automatically debiting the due amount from their registered bank account on the scheduled date. This reduces the risk of missed payments and late penalties. The service is enabled through a standing instruction or mandate provided at the time of loan disbursal. With Auto Pay, customers benefit from a secure and seamless repayment process, eliminating the need for manual payments or branch visits.
