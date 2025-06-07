Saturday, June 07, 2025 | 11:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Capri Global Capital launches auto pay facility for gold loans

Capri Global Capital launches auto pay facility for gold loans

Image

Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Capri Global Capital has further strengthened its digital services with the launch of the Auto Pay facility for Gold Loans. This new feature is designed to make gold loan repayments more convenient, secure, and hassle-free for customers.

The Smart Auto Pay feature offers customers a hassle-free and secure repayment experience by automatically debiting the due amount from their registered bank account on the scheduled date. This reduces the risk of missed payments and late penalties. The service is enabled through a standing instruction or mandate provided at the time of loan disbursal. With Auto Pay, customers benefit from a secure and seamless repayment process, eliminating the need for manual payments or branch visits.

 

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

