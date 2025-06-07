Saturday, June 07, 2025 | 10:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MCX receives SEBI approval to launch electricity derivatives

MCX receives SEBI approval to launch electricity derivatives

Image

Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch Electricity Derivatives, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of India's Energy trading landscape.

This development underscores the strong commitment and support of the Regulators - SEBI and Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) - in enabling a dynamic and sustainable power market.

The Electricity Derivatives Contracts to be introduced by MCX will enable generators, distribution companies, and large consumers to hedge against price volatility and manage price risks more effectively, by enhancing efficiency in the power market.

This landmark move positions MCX as a torchbearer of innovation in commodity trading, while reinforcing India's ambition towards sustainable energy and capital market development. It also marks a pivotal step toward deepening India's energy markets and aligns with the broader vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kernex Microsystems JV wins Western Railways' KAVACH project of Rs 182 cr

Kernex Microsystems JV wins Western Railways' KAVACH project of Rs 182 cr

MCX gets SEBI nod to launch electricity derivatives

MCX gets SEBI nod to launch electricity derivatives

Sterling Green Woods reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.76 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sterling Green Woods reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.76 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Amar Vanijya reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Amar Vanijya reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Households' Inflation Expectations Survey says price and inflationary pressures eased across major product groups

Households' Inflation Expectations Survey says price and inflationary pressures eased across major product groups

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon