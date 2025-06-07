Saturday, June 07, 2025 | 11:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
OCCL sees major boost from anti-dumping duties on Insoluble Sulphur imports

OCCL sees major boost from anti-dumping duties on Insoluble Sulphur imports

Image

Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

The Indian government has imposed anti-dumping duties on imports of Insoluble Sulphur originating from China and Japan.

This decision, formalized through a Gazette notification dated 6 June 2025, is expected to favorably impact OCCL, a leading producer of this critical rubber additive.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) had earlier recommended these duties to counteract the influx of low-priced imports that were undermining local producers. The Ministry of Finance's Department of Revenue has now acted on this recommendation, aiming to curb unfair trade practices and support domestic industry growth.

As per the notification, the anti-dumping duty will remain in force for five yearsunless amended, revoked, or superseded earlierand will be payable in Indian currency.

 

While the exact financial implications are yet to be determined, OCCL anticipates a significant positive impact on its performance. The company believes that the duties will help offset the adverse effects of dumped imports. However, it notes that the full extent of the benefits will depend on several factors, including the response from the affected exporting countries and broader geopolitical dynamics.

OCCL manufactures Insoluble Sulphur, Sulphuric Acid, and Oleums. Insoluble Sulphur is primarily used as a vulcanising agent in applications requiring sulphur levels beyond the solubility limit of specific elastomers. OCCL produces it in various grades to meet the diverse compounding needs of leading tyre manufacturers.

Sulphuric Acid and Oleums serve multiple roles,such as dehydrating agents, catalysts, active reactants, solvents, and absorbentsacross industries including storage batteries, rayon, dyes, detergents, pharmaceuticals, steel, heavy chemicals, and superphosphates, with specific formulations tailored for battery and commercial-grade uses.

On a standalone basis, OCCL's net profit surged 66% to Rs 8.7 crore while total income from operations rose 12% to Rs 108.5 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

MCX receives SEBI approval to launch electricity derivatives

Kernex Microsystems JV wins Western Railways' KAVACH project of Rs 182 cr

MCX gets SEBI nod to launch electricity derivatives

Sterling Green Woods reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.76 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Amar Vanijya reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

