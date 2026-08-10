Capria Ventures' Will Poole joins board of CMS Info Systems

CMS Info Systems (CMS) announced the appointment of William Poole VIII (Will Poole) as Additional Director (Independent). CMS runs an integrated platform spanning ATM management, retail & currency logistics, and technology & payments. Will brings to CMS's board four decades of building and scaling technology businesses, as a senior executive at Microsoft and most recently as a venture investor across emerging markets. His appointment comes as CMS accelerates its investments in Vision AI, data and automation.

Will Poole is Managing Partner and Co-founder of Capria Ventures, a venture firm investing in technology founders across the Global South, and is the firm's Chief AI Evangelist. Before Capria, he spent over twelve years at Microsoft, rising to Corporate Vice President in charge of several business lines, including the USD 13 billion Windows desktop business, which represented two-thirds of the company's profits at the time. He also led Microsoft's effort to adapt its products for mass-market customers in emerging economies. Will joined Microsoft in 1996, when it acquired eShop, an e-commerce pioneer, which he co-founded. He is co-author of the upcoming Penguin book 'Flourishing with AI' and holds a B.S. in Computer Science from Brown University.