Royal Jordanian Airlines selects Ramco's next-gen aviation software
Ramco Systems FZ - LLC, a subsidiary of Ramco Systems, announced that Royal Jordanian Airlines, the National carrier of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, has selected Ramco's next-generation Aviation Software to support its next phase of growth, following a comprehensive evaluation of global aviation software solutions.
With modules for Engineering and CAMO, Maintenance - Line, Hangar and Shop, Supply Chain Management, Safety, Quality and Compliance and MRO and Part Sales, Ramco Aviation Software provides Royal Jordanian with a single, unified digital platform that will enhance operational efficiency and ensure control and compliance through centralized technical documentation and audit-ready reporting. Ramco will also provide its digital enablers including digital task cards, mobility and dashboards, tailored to Royal Jordanian's operations that will enhance agility through real-time visibility and enable paperless operations. Ramco Aviation Software will integrate seamlessly with Royal Jordanian's existing IT landscape, ensuring a seamless flow of data across all functions.
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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 7:31 PM IST