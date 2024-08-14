Capricorn Systems Global Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 84.62% to Rs 0.24 croreNet Loss of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 84.62% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.240.13 85 OPM %-175.00-61.54 -PBDT-0.42-0.08 -425 PBT-0.42-0.08 -425 NP-0.42-0.08 -425
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content