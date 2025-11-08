Captain Polyplast consolidated net profit declines 73.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 49.70% to Rs 79.73 croreNet profit of Captain Polyplast declined 73.94% to Rs 4.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 49.70% to Rs 79.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 53.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales79.7353.26 50 OPM %9.9010.97 -PBDT6.554.25 54 PBT5.893.63 62 NP4.2416.27 -74
