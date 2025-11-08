SMS Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 79.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.22% to Rs 242.43 croreNet profit of SMS Pharmaceuticals rose 79.50% to Rs 25.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.22% to Rs 242.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 196.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales242.43196.75 23 OPM %19.9515.99 -PBDT44.0628.16 56 PBT34.0419.54 74 NP25.3114.10 80
