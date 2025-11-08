Rishiroop standalone net profit declines 97.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.78% to Rs 17.66 croreNet profit of Rishiroop declined 97.02% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 15.78% to Rs 17.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales17.6620.97 -16 OPM %7.089.82 -PBDT0.539.14 -94 PBT0.398.98 -96 NP0.227.38 -97
