Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Meghmani Organics standalone net profit rises 401.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Meghmani Organics standalone net profit rises 401.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Sales rise 4.70% to Rs 557.66 crore

Net profit of Meghmani Organics rose 401.99% to Rs 42.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.70% to Rs 557.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 532.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales557.66532.63 5 OPM %12.647.74 -PBDT79.5629.82 167 PBT57.518.19 602 NP42.928.55 402

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

