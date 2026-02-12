Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CARE Ratings consolidated net profit rises 29.14% in the December 2025 quarter

CARE Ratings consolidated net profit rises 29.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 16.33% to Rs 112.12 crore

Net profit of CARE Ratings rose 29.14% to Rs 35.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 27.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.33% to Rs 112.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 96.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales112.1296.38 16 OPM %35.9831.57 -PBDT52.6841.72 26 PBT48.9938.72 27 NP35.9027.80 29

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

