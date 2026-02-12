CARE Ratings consolidated net profit rises 29.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.33% to Rs 112.12 crore

Net profit of CARE Ratings rose 29.14% to Rs 35.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 27.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.33% to Rs 112.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 96.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

