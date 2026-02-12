Andrew Yule & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.80 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.76% to Rs 74.32 crore

Net Loss of Andrew Yule & Company reported to Rs 8.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 14.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.76% to Rs 74.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 67.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.74.3267.71-18.53-29.05-9.46-13.48-11.11-15.15-8.80-14.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News