I G Petrochemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.86 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 16.62% to Rs 465.32 croreNet loss of I G Petrochemicals reported to Rs 10.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 28.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 16.62% to Rs 465.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 558.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales465.32558.05 -17 OPM %1.828.49 -PBDT3.4752.59 -93 PBT-12.9536.21 PL NP-10.8628.54 PL
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:10 AM IST