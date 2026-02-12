I G Petrochemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.86 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.62% to Rs 465.32 crore

Net loss of I G Petrochemicals reported to Rs 10.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 28.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 16.62% to Rs 465.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 558.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.465.32558.051.828.493.4752.59-12.9536.21-10.8628.54

