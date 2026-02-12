Amit Securities consolidated net profit rises 281.82% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 33.78% to Rs 0.99 croreNet profit of Amit Securities rose 281.82% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 33.78% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.990.74 34 OPM %3.031.35 -PBDT0.050.07 -29 PBT0.050.07 -29 NP0.420.11 282
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:10 AM IST