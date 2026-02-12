Amit Securities consolidated net profit rises 281.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.78% to Rs 0.99 crore

Net profit of Amit Securities rose 281.82% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 33.78% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

