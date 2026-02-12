Orchid Pharma reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.61 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.63% to Rs 207.27 crore

Net loss of Orchid Pharma reported to Rs 12.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 20.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.63% to Rs 207.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 217.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.207.27217.340.7512.133.9931.06-5.0422.45-12.6120.78

