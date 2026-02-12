Carraro India consolidated net profit rises 91.27% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 26.95% to Rs 569.59 croreNet profit of Carraro India rose 91.27% to Rs 28.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 26.95% to Rs 569.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 448.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales569.59448.66 27 OPM %9.707.21 -PBDT58.0931.09 87 PBT46.4219.69 136 NP28.0614.67 91
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:14 AM IST