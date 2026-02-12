Carraro India consolidated net profit rises 91.27% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.95% to Rs 569.59 crore

Net profit of Carraro India rose 91.27% to Rs 28.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 26.95% to Rs 569.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 448.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.569.59448.669.707.2158.0931.0946.4219.6928.0614.67

