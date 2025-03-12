Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Carysil enters into agreement with Karran Inc.

Carysil enters into agreement with Karran Inc.

Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

For supply of quartz kitchen sinks to a major US home retail chain

Carysil has entered into an agreement with Karran Inc., USA (Karran) for the supply of Quartz kitchen sinks to fulfill requirements of new major U.S. home retail chain. The key terms of this agreement are as follows:

- Carysil will dedicate the production of minimum capacity of 150,000 Quartz sinks per annum, commencing in May-2025 for this new Customer.

- To support this commitment, initial investment of ~USD 510,000 in molds, machinery and utilities will be made.

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

