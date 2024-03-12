Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

INR Consolidates In Narrow Range

Image

Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
The Indian rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled for the day 3 paise lower at 82.78 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the release of key macroeconomic data. Rupee declined marginally on positive US dollar and recovery in crude oil prices. However, positive domestic markets and sustained foreign fund inflows over the past three sessions supported the local unit at lower levels. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex hit a high of 74,004.16 in intraday trading before closing up 165.32 points, or 0.22 percent, at 73,667.96. The broader NSE Nifty index settled 3.05 points, or 0.01 percent, higher at 22,335.70 after having hit a high of 22,452.55 earlier in the day. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.74 and touched the intra-day low of 82.78 and a high of 82.72 against the greenback. The local unit finally settled at 82.78 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a loss of 2 paise from its previous close. Meanwhile, the dollar index is staying muted as investors await crucial U.S. consumer and producer prices data for more clarity about the Federal Reserve's interest rate moves. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies hit a high of 102.83 earlier in the session before paring some gains to be currently quoting at 102.79, down 0.06% on the day. Meanwhile, benchmark 10-year US treasury yields are staying close to 4% mark.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

INR Stays Range Bound As Equities Loiter In Red

INR Stays Range Bounds; Key US Data Eyed

INR Appreciates Post Interim Budget

INR Extends Gains Amid Budget Optimism; Firm Trend In Equities

INR Slips Beyond 83/$ Mark Amid Massive Strength In Greenback Overseas

Selective buying pushes key indices up, broader market tanks

Gulshan Polyols wins order from Excise Dept., Govt. of Madhya Pradesh

Gopal Snacks IPO ends with 9x subscription

Indoco Remedies to purchase land for expansion purpose

NSE SME IPO of Signoria Creation subscribed 35.76 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveDwarka ExpresswayCitizenship Amendment Rules 2024TCS Share PriceGold Price TodayManohar Lal KhattarIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon