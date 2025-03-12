Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jio Platforms announces agreement with SpaceX

Jio Platforms announces agreement with SpaceX

Image

Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

To offer Starlink's broadband internet services in India

Jio Platforms (JPL) announced an agreement with SpaceX to offer Starlink's broadband internet services to its customers in India. This agreement, which is subject to SpaceX receiving its own authorizations to sell Starlink in India, enables Jio and SpaceX to explore how Starlink can extend Jio's offerings and how Jio can complement SpaceX's direct offerings to consumers and businesses. Jio will make Starlink solutions available through its retail outlets as well as through its online storefronts.

Through this agreement, the parties will leverage Jio's position as the world's largest mobile operator in terms of data traffic and Starlink's position as the world's leading low Earth orbit satellite constellation operator to deliver reliable broadband services across the country, including the most rural and remote regions of India.

 

Jio will not only offer Starlink equipment in its retail outlets but will establish a mechanism to support customer service installation and activation.

The agreement with SpaceX is part of Jio's commitment to ensuring that reliable internet is fully accessible to all enterprises, small and medium businesses, and communities across India. Starlink complements JioAirFiber and JioFiber by extending high speed internet to the most challenging of locations in a quick and affordable manner.

Jio and SpaceX are also evaluating other complementary areas of cooperation to leverage their respective infrastructure to further enhance India's digital ecosystem.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR Consolidates In Narrow Range

INR Consolidates In Narrow Range

GBPUSD Slips Below $1.28 Mark On Soft UK Employment Data; All Eyes On US Inflation

GBPUSD Slips Below $1.28 Mark On Soft UK Employment Data; All Eyes On US Inflation

Euro Off Intraday Highs Against Dollar; US Inflation In Focus

Euro Off Intraday Highs Against Dollar; US Inflation In Focus

Dollar Index Stays Muted Ahead Of Crucial US Inflation Data

Dollar Index Stays Muted Ahead Of Crucial US Inflation Data

ICICI Bank update on its New York branch

ICICI Bank update on its New York branch

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayReliance Jio Starlink India PartnershipSensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Share Price Fall TodayUS Vice President JD Vance India VisitTSPSC Group 2 Results 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon