Caspian Corporate Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 45.29% to Rs 26.05 crore

Net Loss of Caspian Corporate Services reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 45.29% to Rs 26.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.26.0517.933.92-8.090.45-2.080.03-2.41-0.08-1.87

