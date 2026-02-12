Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 06:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Trade-Wings consolidated net profit declines 56.94% in the December 2025 quarter

Trade-Wings consolidated net profit declines 56.94% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 6:37 PM IST

Sales decline 0.68% to Rs 67.12 crore

Net profit of Trade-Wings declined 56.94% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.68% to Rs 67.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 67.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales67.1267.58 -1 OPM %1.423.30 -PBDT1.813.18 -43 PBT1.212.81 -57 NP1.212.81 -57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Engineers India consolidated net profit rises 219.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Engineers India consolidated net profit rises 219.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Mohite Industries consolidated net profit rises 22.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Mohite Industries consolidated net profit rises 22.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Prajay Engineers Syndicate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.14 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Prajay Engineers Syndicate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.14 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Competent Automobiles Company consolidated net profit rises 63.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Competent Automobiles Company consolidated net profit rises 63.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Lykis consolidated net profit rises 27.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Lykis consolidated net profit rises 27.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Nepal vs Italy Live ScoreStocks to Watch TodayBangladesh ElectionsNifty Outlook TodayICICI Prudential AMC Banks Stake PurchaseBank StrikeIMD Weather Update TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentFlipkart Food DeliveryQ3 Results Today