Castrol India CFO & Wholetime Director Deepesh Baxi resigns

Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Castrol India has announced that Deepesh Baxi will relinquish his office as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) & Wholetime Director of the company, with effect from close of business hours on 13 March 2025.

According to a regulatory filing, Baxi is leaving the company to explore new opportunities outside the organization. Following his resignation, he will cease to be the Director & CFO of the Company from such date.

Castrol India is one of India's leading lubricant companies with brands such as Castrol CRB, Castrol GTX, Castrol Activ, Castrol MAGNATEC and Castrol VECTON. The company also operates in select segments like high-performance lubricants and metalworking fluids used in a wide variety of industries such as automotive manufacturing, mining, machinery, and wind energy.

 

The companys net profit grew 6.7% to Rs 207.43 crore in Q3 CY24 as compared with Rs 194.42 crore posted in Q3 CY23. Revenue from operations increased by 8.9% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,288.18 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

The scrip rose 1.94% to Rs 199.80 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

